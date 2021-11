PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Highway Patrol said troopers responded to 7300 Eight Mile Road in reference to a crash.

FHP says a red Ford Mustang driven by an 18-year-old woman failed to negotiate a curve and lost control crashing into the front of a residential home.

The woman was not injured.

The homeowner was present at the time of the crash and also was not injured.