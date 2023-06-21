PACE, Fla. (WKRG) — No charges will be filed in the case involving 7 people who were hospitalized after dining at Nikko’s Japanese Steak House after their food was poisoned with meth.

According to an investigative report by the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were unable to determine who contaminated the food due to a lack of witness observations and surveillance footage.

As part of the investigation, detectives tested two bottles of soy sauce which came back presumptive positive for methamphetamine. Detectives also tested unopened to-go packets of soy sauce, which came back positive for methamphetamine. They believed the results to be false positives.

The report also states that employees believed to know who contaminated the food, but that could not be confirmed through the investigation.

The restaurant has since reopened, and according to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office, the owners have cooperated throughout the investigation.