PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – City and county leaders came together Tuesday night after a day filled with swearing-in ceremonies to let the community know they are united.

More than a hundred people gathered at Legion Field. Among them were elected officials, some of whom are newly sworn in, to show the community they will work together.

“I think the real goal today was to show unity,” Escambia County Commission Chairman Lumon May said.

In the county, Commissioner Robert Bender was sworn in for another term. A new face on the board is Mike Kohler who replaces Doug Underhill. May was selected by his fellow board members to serve as commission chairman.

“I’m very very very blessed,” May said. “I stand on the shoulders of giants and I hope my service will be one that will be remembered that I cared, I tried and I tried to unite.”

In the City of Pensacola, Mayor D.C. Reeves was sworn in at noon. He talked to the community Tuesday night saying it’s important for everyone to work together on projects.

“We want to be a collaborative team,” Reeves said. “City and county. Political parties. Different neighborhoods. It’s just been a really special thing to see this turnout and all these familiar faces.”

Moving forward, they have several projects they want to collaborate on as the city leads the effort to add more attainable housing.

“We have a new mayor,” City Council President Delarian Wiggins said. “We have a new council. So fresh ideas. New ideas and again, we all come together to try to push some of these projects forward.”

Allison Patton was sworn in to represent District 6 replacing Ann Hill on the city council. Charles Bare was sworn in to represent District 2 replacing Sherri Myers.

The new city council will not have its first meeting until mid-December. The county commission will meet next Monday for a special session to discuss broadband.