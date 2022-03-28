PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A new fire simulator in Pensacola is teaching first responders how to put out fires on or around the Gulf Coast.

Monday morning, the Pensacola Fire Department showed off its new Maritime Fire Training Simulator, designed to teach firefighters how to put out ship fires.

The simulator is designed like the inside of a tugboat and mimics possible hazards on ships, like an engine or cooking fires. Fire officials said it will be used to train firefighters for when there’s a ship or boat fire nearby.

“We don’t accidentally do that well,” said Fire Chief Ginny Cranor. “We have to practice that and be prepared. This provides our fighters the ability to train for shipboard firefighting, which is a very unique type of firefighting because of the construction of a large vessel or ship.”

Cranor said firefighters start their training by touring ships at the Port of Pensacola. The Maritime Fire Training Simulator was primarily funded through a Port Security Grant acquired by the Port of Pensacola.

“When we’re doing a tour of large vessels, we look for areas in which we can connect hoselines or use the ship to help us extinguish the fire,” said Cranor. “Then, we come out here and apply what we’ve learned.”

Firefighters quickly put out a simulated engine fire Monday, March 28. The simulator can also be used for teaching repelling and rope rescues.

“This gives our firefighters the ability to come out here and practice so that when they see that real event, they’ll be prepared,” said Cranor.

City fire officials are hopeful the simulator will help save lives.

“Fire prevention works, 24 hours a day, Pensacola firefighters are doing this work,” said Cranor. “We’re so grateful for it.”

The simulator is the only maritime live fire trainer in the region. It will be used for a variety of firefighter trainings for both Pensacola Fire Department and other fire departments throughout the area.