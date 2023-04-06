PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Located on Romana St. in Pensacola, a musical sensory garden will provide an inclusive environment for children of all abilities.

From chimes to drums and its soft rubber surface, every child will have the opportunity to explore.

The inclusive park means a lot to Pensacola resident Cassandra Shoemo. “I have a daughter with Down’s Syndrome so finding parks that meet her needs is very important to us,” said Shoemo. “So I think this is definitely going to be something that we can enjoy.”

The entire park took three years to complete, and the sensory garden cost the city about $50,000, according to City of Pensacola Parks and Recreation.

“They can come in and play, they can engage,” said Kim Carmody, of Parks and Recreation, who spearheaded the facility. “Music is a huge component of being a child.. Growing up and learning.”

The park is ADA compliant, making it accessible for those who use wheel chairs and walkers.

“It just enhances the neighborhood,” said Carmody. “Kids are playing on it all the time. It’s wonderful.”

The city says they plan to add more sensory gardens to its parks, a win for parents like Cassandra.

“It can be hard sometimes if there’s something that doesn’t meet her needs because she can’t climb she can’t get up and things sometimes are too loud for her,” said Shoemo.