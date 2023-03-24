PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Select Specialty Hospital in Pensacola is opening a new 14-bed inpatient acute rehabilitation unit.

“Select Medical Rehabilitation will provide the Pensacola region with care programs and services designed to help patients heal- restoring their strength, mobility and independence so they may return home and back to the community,” they said in news a release.

In addition to more beds and a rehabilitation gym, the unit is equipped with an Activities Daily Living (ADL) room. The apartment style room will allow patients to practice daily tasks like cooking and doing laundry before they go home.

Select Specialty Hospital is one of the few long term care facilities in the region, according to CEO Craig Lambert.

“The community really is in need of rehabilitation beds.” Said Lambert “This gives us another option for our community partners and for us to be able to offer some additional services for patients in our community.”

The facility will welcome it’s first patient next week, and expects to be fully operational within the next month.

The hospital is also looking for CNAs, RNs, and Physical Therapists to join their team.