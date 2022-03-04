PERDIDO KEY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County has opened a new public beach access point and parking lot in Perdido Key.

County officials joined for a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday morning at 16470 Perdido Key Drive.

The new beach access is open sunrise to sunset and features a parking lot with 35 parking spots, an ADA-compliant AccessMat dune walkover and educational signage about protected wildlife. The site adds an additional 300 feet of public beach access on the western side of Perdido Key, adjacent to the Crab Trap restaurant.

The site is also home to designated Perdido Key Beach Mouse habitat, managed in accordance with the Perdido Key Habitat Conservation Plan. Fencing will prevent pedestrian and vehicular trespass into protected habitat areas, while signage will educate visitors about threatened and endangered species that utilize the site, including beach mice, nesting shorebirds and sea turtles.