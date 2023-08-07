PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Northwest Florida is the deadliest district in the state when it comes to opioid and fentanyl overdoses but the state-funded CORE Program is saving lives and getting people long-term addiction treatment.

“We don’t have the ability to get the drugs off the streets so what we’ve done is take the approach of..if we can’t control the supply, we’ll control the demand and the demand is making people better, giving them better lives, making better choices to where they’re no longer utilizing these drugs,” said Chief David Torsell who is Escambia County Medical Services Manager.

Torsell gave an update on the pilot program Monday to the Opioid Abatement Funding Advisory Board.

There are nurses and EMTs in the program who help people struggling with addiction treating them with Suboxone. They go out to their homes or to encampments in the woods to meet them where they are.

“We’ve had 13 successful what we call ‘graduates’ already,” Torsell said. “They’ve already been on these medications. They’ve already come off of drugs. We’ve gotten them jobs. We’ve gotten them clothes. We’ve gotten them food. We’re taking them to regular appointments whether it’s healthcare appointments…mental health appointments.”

Chief Torsell said one of the biggest challenges so far is a lack of housing. Waterfront Rescue Mission has 6 beds designated for these patients but some don’t have a safe place to stay.

Also, he is requesting in next year’s budget money to hire a licensed clinical social worker.

“We think that’s going to be imperative to get to the next level, to get those additional resources, and to really keep everything in close,” Torsell said.

After a patient works with the EMTs and nurses, they move on to long-term addiction therapy at Community Health Northwest Florida.

“We’re going to continue to get busier,” Torsell said. “We have three more referrals that we just got from the very patients that are in our program who know there are others who need help.”

If you need help with opioid addiction in Escambia County, you can call a new number: 850-477-HELP (4357).