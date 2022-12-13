PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A new ordinance that will be voted on Thursday could ban smoking and vaping at Public Parks within Pensacola city limits.

Mayor D.C. Reeves spoke on the ordinance proposed by councilman Casey Jones at Tuesday morning’s press conference.

“It’s something we do in city buildings,” said Reeves. “It’s something many organizations do to keep people from second hand smoke and things like that.”

The proposed ordinance comes almost two months after an improperly disposed cigarettes destroyed part of the playground at Armstrong Park. Today, the same park can be found littered with dozens of cigarette butts.

There are a few exceptions to the ordinance. Unfiltered cigarettes will not be banned and smoking will still be allowed at the Osceola golf course, pavilion rentals and area within a park that is a permitted special events.

The proposed ordinance is one that previously was not able to be enacted until recent changes in state laws. Reeves believes ban is a step in the right direction.

“We maintain 94 parks to encourage safety and children to play, physical fitness, all those things,” said Reeves. “I think its a step in the right direction to say that if I send my kid to a park or we go play in a park, that’s not something you have to worry about.”

If passed, the ban could go in affect as early as Dec. 23. Violations would result in the typical penalty for violating city ordinance: a fine up to 500 dollars, 60 days in jail, or both.