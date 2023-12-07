PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Commission approved an interlocal agreement Thursday night to play its part in the construction of a new medical examiner’s office.

The plan is to build the $18.6 million facility near I-10 in Santa Rosa County off of Avalon Boulevard.

“I think we have a project before you now that has the consensus of everyone that we will still be able to build a quality facility and take care of our residents and taxpayers in their final moments,” District One Medical Examiner’s Office Board of Directors President Craig Coffey said.

The cost will be split among Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa and Walton counties and some money will come from the State of Florida.

“I’m a huge supporter of this,” Escambia County Commissioner Mike Kohler said. “I have talked to multiple commissioners. Not on this board but in the other three counties. I think it’s time to move forward with this. I don’t want to lose any of the state appropriations.”

This will put the morgue in a more centralized location and double its capacity. Right now, the medical examiner and her team are working in a very cramped office space at Ascension Sacred Heart in Pensacola.

“The way the staff is separated is not what you would want for quality care,” Kohler said.

The current setup has led to a delay in autopsies and in turn a delay in funeral services for some families. This new facility will help improve efficiency. The final board to vote on the interlocal agreement will be Santa Rosa County next week.