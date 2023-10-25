PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Beach has a new park named after a local legend.

The Santa Rosa Island Authority held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at McGuire’s Park Wednesday afternoon. It’s a small area to relax along the McGuire Martin multi-use path. It has benches and a bike rack surrounded by palm trees.

The path and the park are named after the man, McGuire Martin, who opened McGuire’s Pub in 1977.

“Well, it’s just a wonderful thing,” Martin said. “It’s an oasis for the bicyclists and runners that are on the bike path.”

You can find the park on Fort Pickens Road overlooking Little Sabine Bay across from the Pensacola Beach cross.