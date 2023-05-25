PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Bay Pier officially opened at Community Maritime Park opened Thursday.

The marina is free to use with 48 boat slips, kayak launch docks, kayak storage racks and a fishing weigh station.

WKRG News 5 spoke to residents who are already excited to use this new amenity in downtown Pensacola.

“This is great,” said Anita Wilkerson, who was at the park with her husband Robert.” This is a wonderful addition to Wahoo Park. He comes out here fishing all the time so now he has something to tie his boat to.”

The marina is just steps away from restaurants and the Pensacola Blue Wahoos stadium.

“It’ll be nice to come out here and tie the boat up, especially early in the morning for a lot of bait fish,” said Robert. “Then walk right over to Nicks that’s great.” Said Anita.

The marina was funded by the Community Redevelopment Agency and a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission grant.

“I’m really really excited to see these weekends where we’ve got this thing full and it’s just that many more folks coming in and being able to not just see our community from their boat off the edge of the seawall, but be able to come in and enjoy all the amazing things the city of Pensacola has to offer,” said mayor D.C. Reeves.

The Pensacola Bay Pier will be open daily with seasonal hours from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. March through October, and 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. November through February. No overnight docking will be allowed.