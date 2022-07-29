PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A new homeless shelter opened Friday, July 29, in Pensacola.

Re-Entry Alliance Pensacola and city leaders cut the ribbon on the Max-Well Respite Center. The shelter on North Palafox Street will house 120 people.

The city recently gave federal funds to the organization as they work to address homelessness. Mayor Grover Robinson said the shelter will help the people there with life skills including budgeting. The shelter’s goal is to transition the homeless into permanent housing.