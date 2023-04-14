PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — New homeowners will be joining an Escambia County neighborhood, thanks to Habitat for Humanity.

Construction began Friday on 6th Ave in Pensacola, as community partners joined Pensacola Habitat for Humanity to make a big impact for someone in need of a home.

“It’s going to change the individuals life and the trajectory of his family moving forward,” said Lee Morgan, President and CEO of Pen Air Credit Union.

Nail by nail the CEOs and teams from Florida Power and Light, Gulf Winds Credit Union, and Pen Air Credit Union Came together to build the new home.

“I’m always grateful to see, our communities, this community in particular get stronger by things like this,” said J.T. Young, Vice President and General Manager of Florida Power & Light. “It warms my heart because I’m a product of this community as well.”

Many of the families helped by this program are first time homeowners who also get to be involved in their home’s building process. In just five short months, the new homeowner will officially receive their keys.

This house is one of 50 homes Pensacola Habitat humanity will build this year, as the need for affordable housing grows in Escambia County.

“There are areas in this community where folks have a tremendous need for affordable housing,” said J.T. Young. “Everyone wants to have a place to lay their head at night. And they need a place to feel safe. Homeownership gives you that.”

The organization works to transform communities.

“Yesterday we had three home closings,” said Pensacola Habitat for Humanity CEO Sam Young. “So this morning three families are waking up in a home that they own. Their parents didn’t own a home, their grandparents didn’t own a home. So this is generational transformation. Generational changing.”