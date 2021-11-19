New bike racks installed in downtown Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Visitors to Palafox Market and other downtown Pensacola events now have a new spot to safely park and secure their bicycles on Palafox Street.

Five new bike racks were installed near Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Plaza on Friday, Nov. 19. The new bike racks were installed through a partnership between the city of Pensacola Public Works and Facilities Department and the Downtown Improvement Board (DIB). The DIB purchased the materials, and city crews installed the bike racks.

The city said the new bike racks further ongoing efforts to create a more bicycle and pedestrian-friendly community while encouraging residents and visitors to take advantage of the opportunity to explore downtown Pensacola through multimodal transportation.

To learn more about Pensacola’s Downtown Improvement Board, visit downtownpensacola.com.