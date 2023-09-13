PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — After years of planning and construction, a new hospital will open later this month in Pensacola.

The new $650 million Baptist Hospital will have 264 beds on 10 floors. Right now, they’re preparing to move all patients from the West Moreno campus to the new campus near Brent Lane and Interstate 110.

“It’s not a simple feat,” Escambia County Public Safety Director Eric Gilmore said.

On Saturday, Sept. 23, Escambia County will use 15 ambulances to take all the patients to the new hospital. They will start early in the morning, and they expect it to take up to 12 hours.

“The citizens need to know that some traffic patterns will be disturbed because we’re going to have escorts that way we can turn and burn with the ambulances,” Gilmore said. “I think we have a very good plan in place. I’m very excited to see this in motion and get this done within our time frame.”

The new campus includes the Bear Family Foundation Health Center, a behavioral health unit, a healing garden and room for future expansion.

So, what happens to the old campus? Nothing is final yet, but the city is looking to buy a portion or the entire property and bring in a developer to transform the campus into attainable housing.