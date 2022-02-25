PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Nearly eight decades after Private First Class Bill Morrison was killed in war, he’s returning to Alabama.

Morrison’s remains arrived Friday afternoon on a Delta flight into the Pensacola International Airport. He will be laid to rest at the Alabama State Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spanish Fort next month.

“This is a miracle. This is a miracle from God that that we have him with us today,” said Kristian Morrison, Bill’s great niece. “I’m filled with love, joy, and just pure exhilaration that he is coming home after giving his life for this country.”

Morrison was killed in the Hurtgen Forest in Germany on November 8th, 1944. His body could not be recovered or identified on the battlefield.

Morrison’s body remained where he fell until 1946 when it was recovered and placed in a cemetery in Belgium.

Recently, modern technology allowed Morrison’s remains to be tested for DNA and experts to identify him.

“It brings the family closure, and it brings us great joy and adoration that we finally identified him and are bringing him home to America,” Morrison said.

Morrison’s family was given new dog tags Friday in honor of his sacrifice. Morrison is a recipient of the Combat Infantry Badge, a Purple Heart, and a Bronze Star among other awards, including WKRG’s Serving Those Who Serve Award.