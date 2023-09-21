PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Navy Federal Credit Union announced Tuesday 40% of grants from its Dollars for Doers Program will go to nonprofit organizations in Escambia and Santa Rosa Counties.
The Dollars for Doers Program awards 100 grants at $1,000 each to qualified nonprofit organizations with volunteer employees.
“Our team members are extremely committed to championing our community,” Vice President of Greater Pensacola Operations at Navy Federal Kim Aberholdt said. “Many nonprofits in our area benefited from the Dollars for Doers program, which speaks to how devoted our employees are to fostering community connections and prospering important causes.”
Here is a list of the nonprofits in Escambia and Santa Rosa Counties who were awarded grants:
- 1st Special Operations Security Forces Squadron Defenders Association
- 4EVR DEZ
- A Place of Hope Small Dog Rescue
- Alzheimer’s Association
- Autism Pensacola, Inc.
- Back Pack USA Pensacola
- Be Ready Alliance Coordinating for Emergencies
- Bellview Youth Sports Association
- Breaking Bread Outreach
- Child Guardians, Inc.
- Equine Therapy Group Foundation
- FoodRaising Friends
- FUMC Serving the Hungry
- Impact 100 Pensacola Bay Area
- James B. Washington Education & Sports, Inc.
- Liberty Sertoma
- Manna Food Bank
- Navarre Beach Sea Turtle Conservation Center
- Northwest Escambia Football and Cheer, Inc.
- Northwest Florida Community Outreach
- Pensacola Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi, Inc.
- Pensacola Habitat for Humanity
- ReadyKids!
- Skunk Haven Skunk Rescue Shelter and Education, Inc.
- Southeastern Brain Tumor Foundation, Inc.
- Sunday’s Child
- Take Stock in Children
- The Last Mile, Inc.
- Trevor Project
- UWF Foundation’s BEST Robotics
- Victory For Youth, Inc.
- Vision of Hope, Inc.
- Watson Family Foundation
- Whaley Ranch
- WSRE PBS