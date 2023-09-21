PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Navy Federal Credit Union announced Tuesday 40% of grants from its Dollars for Doers Program will go to nonprofit organizations in Escambia and Santa Rosa Counties.

The Dollars for Doers Program awards 100 grants at $1,000 each to qualified nonprofit organizations with volunteer employees.

“Our team members are extremely committed to championing our community,” Vice President of Greater Pensacola Operations at Navy Federal Kim Aberholdt said. “Many nonprofits in our area benefited from the Dollars for Doers program, which speaks to how devoted our employees are to fostering community connections and prospering important causes.”

Here is a list of the nonprofits in Escambia and Santa Rosa Counties who were awarded grants: