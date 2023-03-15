PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — NAS Pensacola announced Wednesday that they will allow public access during the weekend of March 25 and 26. Access will be available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through the West Gate only on Blue Angel Parkway.

All guests 18 and older must have a valid picture ID such as a driver’s license or passport. Access will be available dependent on available parking at the National Naval Aviation Museum and Pensacola Lighthouse. Once parking is full, public access will be halted until more parking becomes available. Temporary Traffic Control Points will be located on the base to prevent public access to other areas of the installation.

The public will be able to visit the Pensacola Lighthouse and the NNAM. Fort Barrancas will not be accessible to the public. Access to Barrancas National Cemetery is always available to anyone with family interred at the cemetery through the Visitor Control Center at the Main Gate.

The following restrictions will apply: