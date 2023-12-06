UPDATE (11:26 a.m.): The person suspected of making a bomb threat against NAS Pensacola is now in custody, according to the base’s Facebook page.

“Naval Security Forces (NSF), in coordination with local law enforcement partners, executed pre-planned responses and are in the process of clearing the affected areas,” a post said.

“No one was injured and the individual suspected of making the threat is in custody.”

Both of NAS Pensacola’s gates are currently closed, according to the post.

Original Story:

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — NAS Pensacola is on lockdown Wednesday morning after a bomb threat was made.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a bomb threat around 9:35 a.m., according to officials. The naval base is currently on lockdown.

ECSO is not on the scene, but NAS is investigating. Dec. 6 marks four years since the deadly terrorist attack occurred on the base.

