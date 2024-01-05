PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Naval Air Station in Pensacola received a bomb threat Friday morning, according to a Facebook post.

Navy Security Forces responded to the threat at 10 a.m.

“In an effort to ensure safety and security, service members, civilian employees and other personnel on the installation are advised to shelter in place,” read the NAS Pensacola post.

All areas of operations were closed, and gates into the naval base were closed while law enforcement assessed the situation.

“The Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola West and Main Gates are open to Department of Defense (DoD) identification card holders,” a Facebook post said. “The installation areas of public interest – including the the National Naval Aviation Museum (NNAM), the Pensacola Lighthouse and Maritime Museum and Fort Barrancas – are closed.”

In Mobile, the Shoppes at Bel Air received a bomb threat Friday morning. The mall was evacuated.

This is a developing story. News 5 will update this article as more information becomes available.