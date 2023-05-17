PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — NAS Pensacola officially reopened portions of the base for public access Wednesday, and visitors from all over were eager to be back for the first time in three years.

“We were so excited,” said Kay Kellogg, a visitor from Oklahoma City. “We were just coming through to stay in Destin and then I happened to look on the website and saw that it’s opened and we were thrilled.”

The Pensacola Light House, Fort Barrancas and the National Aviation Museum are now all opened to the public.

This is the first time the base has opened to the public following the terrorist attack in 2019. However the base recently hosted weekend public access, prior to the official reopen.

Everyone Wednesday was just excited to be back.

“Just the array of military aircraft they have here is really impressive. It’s just very good to see this for as long as they’ve been closed,” said James Smith, who admired the National Aviation Museum with his family.

The opening was also on the same day as a Blue Angels practice, adding to the excitement.

“It’s good to be here and see what my parents and grandparents worked on in their days in the Navy, and also we got to see the Blue Angels today so you can’t beat that,” said Brandon Hewitt, a visitor from Raleigh.

All US citizens or US nationals 18 or older must have a REAL ID or passport to enter.

Public access will be available daily from 9-3, with access from the West Gate on Blue Angel Parkway.