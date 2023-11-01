PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — If you’re a fan of the Blue Angels, make plans to be in Pensacola on Nov. 3 and 4. The Naval Air Station Pensacola Blue Angels Homecoming Airshow is back!

The show is one of Pensacola’s largest events and draws in over 220,000 spectators for the weekend.

This year, the theme is “Women in Naval Aviation.” The show is designed to “honor and recognize the significant contributions women have made to naval aviation since the enactment of the Women’s Armed Services Integration Act,” an event news release stated.

The first female aviation class began training at NAS Pensacola in 1973.

Know before you go:

General admission is free.

Premium preferred-seating tickets are available to purchase.

The Main Gate at the south end of Navy Boulevard and the West Gate at the south end of Blue Angel Parkway will open at 8 a.m. both days.

The show starts at 9:30 a.m.

A full list of performers can be found on the NAS Pensacola Blue Angels Homecoming Airshow page.

DID YOU KNOW?