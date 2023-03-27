PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — An Escambia County committee is proposing Narcan vending machines be placed throughout the county.

The Opioid Abatement Funding Advisory Committee voted Monday morning to send the proposal to the Escambia County Commission. If approved by the commission, $25,000 will be allocated to fund the vending machines which will provide Narcan to anyone for free. The locations have not yet been determined.

Narcan is a nasal spray, that within minutes, will reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. In 2022, Escambia County made the top of the list in the state of Florida for the number of deaths from opioid overdoses.

The funds will also allow Narcan to be given away at a public event in May. Florida residents can pick up Narcan at local health departments at no cost.