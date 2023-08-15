Blue Angels motorcycle specialty license plates are now available for sale across the state of Florida (NAMF).

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Naval Aviation Museum Foundation announced in a Tuesday release that the Blue Angels specialty motorcycle license plate is available for purchase across Florida.

The motorcycle license plates can also be used on small trailers. Those interested in purchasing a license plate can go through any Florida tax collector’s office or go to the tax collector’s website.

Each plate sold will send $20 to the NAMF.

“Escambia County is blessed to be the home of the world-class Blue Angels, the National Naval Aviation Museum and the National Flight Academy,” Rear Admiral and President and CEO of NAMF Kyle Cozad said. “The purchase of a Blue Angels specialty plate is an investment in our community and our children.”