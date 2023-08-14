PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola murder suspect’s mother is being charged after text messages between her and her son were found that discuss the murder, according to a Facebook post made by officials with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Keith Agee, 20, is accused of shooting and killing Brooklyn Sims, 18, at a Home Depot in Pensacola on Friday, Aug. 11. Agee turned himself in shortly after the shooting at a Mellow Mushroom.

Deputies said Sheila Agee, Keith’s mother, knew and participated in the plan to kill Sims. Text messages were found between Sheila and Keith that deputies say “highlight [Shelia’s] involvement in helping to locate the victim.”

The following are text messages between Keith and Shelia, according to ECSO.

KA (Keith Agee): “Shi ain’t do nun but cost me money and gave me a disease I’m fin just shoot her Ik I hate that for [daughter] buh like I said I can’t take it idgaf Nomo.”

Momma: “Ok.”

Momma: “Ok I’ll call you and tell you mf if you want to go to jail I’ll tell you when we get close but if you don’t come kill her you a mf b****.”

Momma: “Don’t call nanny and tell her she will try and talk you out of it.”

KA: “Ian even gon tell her y I left.” “I’m just say I gotta go to the dentist.”

Momma: “Don’t even go there she won’t know you left.” “Don’t shoot at my mf car I don’t want to die.”

KA: “I’m not”

Momma: “Wait till I put her out.”

KA: “I was gon wait till she got out.”

Momma: “Ok”.

KA: “Buh that’s another thing if she don’t get out that car momma and I have to drag her out or can’t ima ask u to step out Cuz I’m open the door jus shoot her.”

Momma: “As long as you don’t shoot me.”

Momma: “Hell if you getting off work now I’ll give you the address here and you can ride over here and do it so you don’t have to do it in front of [daughter].”

KA: “Send it to me”

Momma: “We just in Pensacola.”

KA: “I’m otw send it”

Momma: “Hold up let me get it erase the texts cause I don’t want nobody to know I was texting you stupid a**.”

KA: “I already deleted mine trust me ian gon say s*** abt us even tlkin td.”

KA: “wats the address”

Momma: “I can’t wait to get back to that store to give you the address cause you gonna have to shoot me today I done told you about cussing me.”

KA: “All I want is that address momma I’m done tlkin I done tlked enough Ik wats gonna happen and I’m ok with that I done already been thinkin it thru and this the only way for me idk why u so quick to start s*** wit me buh again must be scared of Brooklyn or sum idk.”

KA: “She gon be onna floor right?”

Momma: “waiting on you”

KA: “I’m saying I’m gone have to find her in the back or sum?”

Momma: “Nope”

KA: “Ok”

KA: “Stay out my way”

Momma: “I am”

KA: “Lol man get off my phone all I needed was that address leave me alone finish yo work day And you is to I forgot just me”

KA: “So that last thought of her knowin she f****d and the regret in her face will b enough to satisfy me idgaf what she see wen she dead, Yes tf she do How tf I’m pick her up when yo sorry a** tryna go gamble or hang in Jackson and she don’t pick up the phone, Nah that ain’t even gon fly she a jus die before I let that continue.”

Momma: “Ok whatever Idc do what you do idgaf. Cause I’m going home today not to hell or to jail.”

KA: “good for u”

Momma: “Ok then stop texting me I’m working. Do whatever you want to do. It don’t affect me either f***ing way.”

Because of the text messages, Sheila was charged with first-degree murder, principal. She was arrested in Washington County, Ala.