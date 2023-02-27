ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A four-car vehicle wreck on I-10, Sunday night led to one dead and two others seriously injured, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

At 9:25 p.m., Sunday, FHP said two SUV’s and a sedan were all traveling westbound on I-10 in Escambia County. They said a traffic crash happened directly in front of a vehicle with a trailer, causing it to slow quickly. Vehicle one, which was behind all of the other cars, was not able to slow in time and struck the rear of Vehicle two.

“That impact forced Vehicle two to rotate clockwise, striking the right side of Vehicle 3,” FHP said in a release. “Vehicle two and three rotated onto the south shoulder. While going towards the south shoulder the left front of Vehicle two struck the right rear tires of Vehicle four’s trailer.”

FHP said the driver of the Vehicle one, which was a sedan, was a 24-year-old from Pensacola and he sustained serious injuries. The driver of vehicle two, which was a SUV, was a 77-year-old from Meridian, Id., who succumbed to his injures. The driver of Vehicle 3, which was a SUV, was a 58-year-old from Pensacola, who had serious injuries.