PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The world’s largest traveling car show made a stop in Pensacola today for the first time.

This is the 28th year for MotorTrend’s Hot Rod Power Tour.

Hundreds of people went out to the Pensacola Fairgrounds to check it out. There were more than 4,000 classic cars, hot rods and trucks from 47 states.

“It’s really the ultimate road trip experience combined with building out a super cool car show every day for them,” said Motortrend Event and Experiential Producer Betsy Bennett. “There’s just a lot of cool things, if you like cars, this is certainly where you want to hang out.”

They also made stops this week in Memphis, Nashville and Hoover. They wrap up the tour Friday at Atlanta Motor Speedway. You can still register here.