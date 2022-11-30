ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man driving a motorcycle was “seriously injured” in a crash with a SUV in Escambia County Wednesday morning, according to a release from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The 77-year-old driving a motorcycle crashed into a GMC SUV, driven by an 18-year-old from Cantonment at the intersection of Gonzalez St. and North T St. at around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30.

According to the release, the SUV was traveling east on Gonzalez St. “approaching the intersection” while the motorcycle was headed north on North T St. also approaching the intersection.

The SUV “failed to yield right of way” from the stop sign and entered the intersection at the same time as the motorcycle. The driver of the motorcycle “attempted to avoid the collision by laying the motorcycle on its left side.”

The motorcycle slid under the SUV and hit the “undercarriage of the SUV in the intersection,” according to the release. The driver of the SUV was not injured, but the driver of the motorcycle was transported to a hospital with “serious injuries but is in stable condition.”

The driver of the SUV was cited with “failure to yield right of way to a stop sign.”