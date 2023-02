PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola police officers are searching for a suspect in a hit-and-run that left a motorcyclist hospitalized, Monday night.

PPD said around 7 p.m., officers were working a hit-and-run crash on Airport Blvd., near Miller’s Ale House. They said the motorcyclist was trauma alerted to Sacred Heart but is now doing better and is not suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call PPD at 850-435-1900, or CrimeStoppers at 850-433-STOP.