PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol is looking for a driver who ran a stop sign and crashed into a man on a motorcycle.

The driver was leaving Marcus Lake subdivision on Massachusetts Avenue and crashed into Edwin Stokes who was on the way to play pool with some friends. This happened just before 11 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28.

Stokes returned home from rehabilitation last week. It’s been almost six weeks since the night that changed his life forever.

“A car pulled out in front of me, and the next thing I know the ambulance was around me and said I wrecked my bike,” said Stokes. “I said is everyone else okay and they said there’s nobody here.”

FHP troopers said the driver left the scene. Stokes doesn’t remember much from that night after the wreck but he thinks he knows what kind of car it was.

“A 2014-2018 dark gray or black Jeep Cherokee,” said Stokes.

He had four surgeries within a week followed by rehab. He’s learning how to use his hands and legs again.

“Three broken bones in my leg and they had to put rods and hardware in it and I had spinal surgery,” said Stokes. “They did fusions and the orbital bone around my eye was broken off and my eye was just sitting down so they had to go in there and fix that, they had to put a plate in there.”

His physical therapist said it could be eight to 16 weeks before he’s able to get around on his own again. He said prayer and his family are getting him through the tough days.

“It’s been emotional, you know, ups and downs mentally,” said Stokes. “When you’re used to doing something that you can’t, you have to depend on other people, it kinda gets you down but you have to pick yourself back up.”

He hopes whoever pulled out in front of him that night will do the right thing.

“Please turn yourself in,” said Stokes. “Please go talk to somebody and tell them what happened because there’s a life that’s been damaged.”

If you have any information about what happened or video of it, you’re asked to call the Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Mestek at 850-484-5000 or *FHP.

Stokes is now out of work and struggling financially. A GoFundMe has been set up to help him.