PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Highway Patrol said a 29-year-old Pensacola man is in critical condition after a head-on crash with a Dodge Ram Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened on Gulf Beach Hwy at around 1:01 p.m.

The motorcycle rider was transported to Baptist Hospital with “critical but non-life-threatening injuries.” The driver of the Ram was not injured and was cited for failure to yield.

According to a release, a 33-year-old man from Pensacola was driving the Ram. He entered Gulf Beach Hwy from a construction site and his vision was blocked by “construction equipment parked along the south shoulder of Gulf Beach Hwy.”

The motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on Gulf Beach Hwy approaching Vicaya Dr. when the Ram pulled in front of the Harley Davidson, causing the vehicles to collide, the release said.