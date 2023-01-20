ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 29-year-old motorcyclist from Pensacola was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries after a crash Thursday on Blue Angel Parkway, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said at 5:40 p.m., on Thursday, the 29-year-old was driving south on the right shoulder of Blue Angel Parkway, south of U.S. 98. An SUV was travelling north on Blue Angel Parkway, attempting to turn left into a parking lot. FHP said the motorcycle collided with the right side of the SUV.

According to FHP, the 38-year-old driver of the SUV did not sustain any injuries, but the 14-year-old passenger in the SUV had minor injuries.

The driver of the motorcycle was not wearing a helmet, according to FHP.