ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A motorcyclist hit and killed a man walking on a road with a scooter in Escambia County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The motorcyclist was heading east on Beverly Parkway near Concordia Boulevard Wednesday after 8 a.m. while a 63-year-old man was walking his scooter north across Beverly Parkway, according to an FHP report.

While the man was walking with his scooter, the motorcyclist hit the man, the report said.

The 63-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene, according to FHP, which said the motorcyclist was taken to Baptist Hospital with critical injuries.

Charges are reportedly pending.

ALSO ON WKRG.com: $5,000 reward offered in case of man killed by stray bullet in Prichard, family searches for answers