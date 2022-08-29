ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 46-year-old man has died from injuries after being hit by an SUV that failed to yield at a stop sign early Aug. 29, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at 7 a.m., Monday morning.

According to a press release by the FHP, a SUV was stopped facing west on Godwin Lane, east of U.S. Hwy. 90. The motorcycle was traveling south in the outside lane approaching Godwin Lane. The first vehicle entered the roadway as the motorcycle was approaching, failing to yield right of way from a stop sign, causing the front of the motorcycle to collide with the front right portion of the first vehicle.

The 27-year-old female driver of the SUV sustained minor injuries, according to FHP. The man was killed in the collision.