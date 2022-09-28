ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola woman is behind bars after allegedly choking and punching her son in the face after an argument they had about the son seeing his girlfriend, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Amanda McAllister, 34, was charged with child abuse and battery by strangulation.

On Sept. 27, deputies responded to a call in reference to a disturbance. The victim told deputies McAllister grabbed his throat and was choking him.

According to one of the witnesses, McAllister had been drinking and was currently drunk. The witness said while they were inside the trailer a verbal argument started between McAllister and the victim about not allowing him to go see his girlfriend. During the argument, the witness said he saw McAllister with her hands around the victim’s throat and he did place hands on McAllister but did so to get out of the house.

The victim told deputies that after arguing with McAllister about not being able to see his girlfriend, McAllister threw his wallet at him and started to get more physical. According to the arrest report, McAllister punched the victim in the face, and then grabbed his throat. The victim said McAllister got on top of him and started chocking him to where he could not breathe. The victim said eventually, McAllister let him go and he followed his brother to the neighbor’s residence to get away from McAllister.

McAllister was transported to Escambia County Jail and booked without bond.