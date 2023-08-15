PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — More details have been released on last Friday’s shooting inside a Pensacola Home Depot, that took the life of 18-year-old Brooklyn Sims.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office revealed Tuesday that Sheila Agee, the mother of alleged killer Keith Agee, and the victim, Brooklyn Sims, worked together at the Home Depot on Davis Highway and Agee even drove Sims to work that day.

These details come after the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office revealed text messages where Sheila Agee encouraged her son to shoot Sims.

At one point, the sheriff’s office said Sheila Agee texted, “If you don’t come kill her you an (expletive).”

“The text messages, if you look at them paint a pretty scary picture of not only knowledge but also a level of assistance,” said Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons.

According to the sheriff’s office, Sheila Agee goes on to text, “I’ll give you the address here and you can ride over here and do it so you don’t have to do it in front of [daughter].”

“You think that’s as bad as it gets, that the child’s mother is killed by the child’s father. That’s terrible. Come to find out grandmother had some role in this, I don’t think it gets any worse than that,” said Sheriff Simmons.

Friends and family hosted a balloon release in honor of Brooklyn Sims in Mobile County, Monday night. Sheila Agee attended that event.

Sheila Agee was arrested in Washington County, Ala. but will transferred to Escambia County. Agee is charged with First Degree Murder, principle.