ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The mother accused of encouraging her son to shoot an 18-year-old girl has been extradited from Washington County, Ala. to Escambia County, Fla., according to the Escambia County Jail Log.

On Monday, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office released text messages between Sheila and Keith Agee. Keith, 20, is accused of shooting and killing Brooklyn Sims, 18, at a Pensacola Home Depot on Friday, Aug. 11.

Sheila, Keith’s mother, encouraged Keith to shoot Sims in the text messages.

One of Sheila’s text messages read, “Ok I’ll call you and tell you mf if you want to go to jail I’ll tell you when we get close but if you don’t come kill her you a mf b****.”

A balloon release was held in Citronelle for Sims on Monday afternoon and Sheila was seen at the event. Shortly after, she was arrested in Washington County. Sheila is charged with first-degree murder, principle.