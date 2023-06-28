PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Lifeguards from Baldwin County to Panama City Beach have been kept busy this season, as rip currents put swimmers in distress.

There have been 55 rip current-related deaths in the U.S. this year. At least 11 of them have been swimmers from Alabama and Florida that died within the last two weeks, putting beachgoers on high alert.

“Definitely look at the flags,” said Pensacola resident Amanda Lord. “You’ve got to watch that and just be aware of rip currents. You may not be out very far but you can still get into a rip current.”

Lifeguards said even the most physically fit people can find themselves in danger in the water.

“Mother nature is a force to be reckoned with,” said Pensacola Beach Lifeguard Supervisor, Jake Wilson. “I mean you have to respect the gulf out here. It doesn’t matter you could be the best swimmer in the world, as fast as Michael Phelps, these currents are so powerful and relentless that they will keep on going.”

Lifeguards are encouraging everyone to be vigilant.

“If the red flags or double red flags are flying, you’ve got to listen to the lifeguards and you’ve got to obey the rules,” said Wilson. “Mother nature is relentless and those currents are strong. So we put those flags there for your safety not to kind of dampen your vacation.”

They’re also reminding people that if you see someone in distress to refrain from going in the water after them.

“Most important thing is stay calm, swim parallel to shore, and then if you see someone drowning call 9-11 and don’t get caught yourself,” said Wilson.

Pensacola beach lifeguards tell us that from June 11 to 24, just two weeks, they pulled out 38 swimmers in various stages of distress.