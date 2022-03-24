ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Investigators with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office found about 20 pounds of meth, worth $500,000, at an Escambia County home in early March.

Investigators said the drugs were found March 4 at a home at the 7700 block of Deborah Court.

Jaquan Charmaine Xavier Smith, 26, was arrested and charged with possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana (under 20 grams), resisting arrest without violence, driving with a suspended license and violation of probation.

Investigators also found more than a half kilogram of cocaine and 37-grams of fentanyl, a stolen gun and more than $6,900 in cash, the sheriff’s office said Thursday.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“It is a major contributor to fatal and nonfatal overdoses in the U.S.,” according to the CDC.

Sheriff Chip Simmons said in a statement it’s “impossible to tell the exact impact of this seizure or the numbers of lives saved.”

“Our narcotics unit worked hard on this investigation and these results are indicative of their commitment to the citizens of Escambia County,” said Simmons.

The ECSO said the investigation is still ongoing and Smith may face additional charges.