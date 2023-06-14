PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — More officers will soon be patrolling the downtown area on nights and weekends.

This comes after a man was shot near Jefferson and Government streets early Sunday morning.

The city council approved the additional officers months ago. They already work within the department but Mayor D.C. Reeves said the city is making sure other areas of the city are covered first.

One officer is expected to be in place by the end of the month. The other will start working soon after that making a total of four officers patrolling the downtown area during the day and night.