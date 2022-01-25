PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Pensacola announced Tuesday, Jan. 25 that more electric scooters are coming to the streets starting Wednesday, Jan. 26.

Veo is offering residents and visitors a new way to explore the city with the Cosmo Ve1 model. This micromobility device offers a cushioned seat and advanced steel suspension, according to the city.

“We are excited to welcome Veo to the City of Pensacola and offer another multimodal transportation option for residents and visitors,” Mayor Grover Robinson said. “E-scooters provide an environmentally-conscious mode of transportation to explore Pensacola, and they support the city’s ongoing efforts to become a more multimodal community.”

Through the VeoRide app available for download on the App Store or Google Play, riders can locate the nearest Veo scooter on a map, complete the safety tutorial and ride directly to their desired destination.

Upon ending their trip, riders should park the device upright and be courteous of others by placing it along the side of a sidewalk or sidewalk area to keep the pedestrian path open, a city spokesperson said.

The cost for a Veo ride is $1 to start and 39 cents per minute fee to ride. Riders can use the promo code VEOXPNS for $10 riding credit during the initial launch period. Discounted fees are available to low-income users who qualify through the Veo Access Program.

Veo guidelines and rules include:

The electric scooters can be used on roads and in bike lanes and have a maximum speed of 15 mph. No riding on sidewalks is allowed.

Scooters must be parked out of the way of pedestrians and never blocking driveways or accessibility ramps.

Riders are required to be at least 18 years old to access the scooters.

Riders are encouraged to wear a helmet on every ride.

Riders are required to obey all standard rules of the road.

Additional rules may apply. Please refer to the app for more information.