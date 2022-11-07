PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office shared new details in the Saturday arrest of the third and final suspect in the Oct. 29 deadly Pensacola shooting.

As previously reported, Jacob Colville, 29, was located and arrested on Saturday, Nov. 5. At the time, ECSO said he was arrested for first degree premeditated murder. On Monday, Nov. 7, ECSO released more charges for Colville.

According to an ECSO Facebook post, Colville, a convicted felon, is facing the following charges in addition to first degree premeditated murder:

armed trafficking of methamphetamine

possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

improper exhibition of a dangerous firearm

possession of drug paraphernalia

Deputies said Colville was stopped by the Eustis Police Department when officers found a gun, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Officers also found a backpack with makeup and a hat with an attached wig. Deputies said Colville used the makeup to cover his tattoos.

During the traffic stop, officers found the following:

.40 caliber Ruger semi-automatic handgun

48.5 grams of methamphetamine

smoking devices

$2,300 in cash

Previous reporting over the weekend