PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — An Escambia County judge has found a Pensacola woman not guilty by reason of insanity after she was accused of forcing her daughter to overdose on pills.

In September 2022, Alexandria Weinrich and her daughter overdosed on the woman’s bipolar and Tourette’s medications, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Weinrich told her daughter she would be going to heaven to see Jesus. The child was taken to a hospital and survived.

An evaluation shows the woman has severe mental illness and has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

Weinrich has been committed to a psychiatric facility and she’ll have a status review in November.