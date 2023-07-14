MOLINO, Fla. (WKRG) — A small, quiet town north of Pensacola could see some major development in the years to come, but not if some Molino residents get their way.

It was standing room only at the Planning Board meeting Thursday in Escambia County. Dozens of people from Molino spoke out against a large scale, mixed-use development.

“I live out in the country,” George Bower said. “I like it to be the country. This will take all of that away.”

Exit 3 Investments LLC wants to develop nearly 1,500 acres and call it Woodland Park west of Highway 29 and south of Barrineau Park Road. This could bring in thousands of homes and apartments and about 100 acres of commercial development.

“You know what they’re gonna do is they’re gonna try to change our way of life,” Kelly Rogers said. “The way we live up there because now they’re city folk. We’re making a city out of Molino instead of keeping it the rural area that it is.”

During a nearly seven hour long meeting, some concerns raised included wildlife that would be displaced and if the county would be able to adequately provide public safety services like EMS and Fire.

“We have a Molino Volunteer Fire Station,” Elisha Chaney said. “All them guys are volunteers. A lot of them don’t get paid. Where are we going to find the people to work at these places?”

Fred Hemmer, a developer with Hemmer Consulting, said after complaints, they are withdrawing a rezoning request for nearly 600 apartments which is a small portion of the residential plans.

“We have decided not to pursue the rezoning of that northeast corner with the apartments which I think was the largest complaint with everybody,” Hemmer said.

It will still need to be approved by the county commission. They will discuss it on August 3rd.