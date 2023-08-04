ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) – A Mobile man who was accused of murder earlier this week is now behind bars, according to Escambia County Sheriff Heath Jackson.

Antonio LeMarcus Pettaway surrendered himself Thursday at 4:40 p.m. after being accused of the murder of 22-year-old Jatyrain Tolbert, who was shot in a vehicle on July 25 on Brooks Lane in Atmore. Tolbert was taken to a hospital where he died.

Before he turned himself in, Atmore Police Department said Pettaway should be considered armed and dangerous and to not approach him.