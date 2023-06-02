PERDIDO KEY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Mobile man is in the Escambia County Jail accused of raping a woman at a beach condo.

According to the arrest report, Herman Moore was staying with a woman at a Perdido Key condo in April. She told deputies that Moore punched her in the face without warning, raped her twice, stomped on her and threatened to kill her while holding a knife.

She tried to get away twice. She ran out to Perdido Key Drive to flag down a car for help but he eventually took her back inside so he could clean up the blood before checking out of the condo, according to the sheriff’s office.

Moore was arrested Wednesday. He’s in the Escambia County Jail with a bond set at $805,000.