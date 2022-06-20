ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The case involving a man accused of killing his wife ended in a mistrial after a jury deliberated for over two hours.

Greg Malarik was on trial for the 2001 murder of his wife, Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Sherri Malarik.

Sherry Malarik’s body was found stuffed in the family van at the Winn Dixie parking lot on Highway 29 Sept. 22, 2001. She was also found with two gunshot wounds to the head, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Greg Malarik, a former Navy Petty Officer 1st Class, was charged with homicide after deputies found gun residue on his pants and hands. After the jury was presented with evidence, they deliberated for two and a half hours.

Jurors couldn’t reach a unanimous decision and the court declared it a mistrial. WKRG News 5 reached out to the Florida state attorney to see if the case will be retried.