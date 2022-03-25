PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Missing Child Alert has been issued for a Pensacola teen.

Naiomi Wicker, 14, was last seen in the 4700 block of West Fairfield Drive. Wicker is 5’04” and weighs 90 pounds, she has black hair and brown eyes. Wicker was last seen wearing a pink hoodie.

If you have any information on where Wicker could be located please call the Florida Department of Law Enforcement endangered persons information clearinghouse at 888-956-4774, or Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at 850-436-9620, or 911.