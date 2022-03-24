PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Sheriff’s Office announced on Facebook they are looking for a runaway teen.

Mariah Skylar Rose, 13, was last seen Thursday morning around 12:20 a.m. in the 3800 block of W. Maxwell Street. Rose is 5 feet tall and weights about 120 pounds. She has black and blue hair. Rose may be carrying a Mario Brothers backpack, however, her clothing description is unknown.

According to ECSO Rose is with her friend Kayla Blake, 12. If you have any information on both Rose and Blake’s whereabouts please call ECSO at 850-436-9620.